Bengals vs. Steelers Injury Report: D.J. Reader is back; Ja’Marr Chase is not

The Cincinnati Bengals were back at practice Friday as they make their final preparations before departing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The teams both released their final injury reports, giving us an idea of who will be playing Sunday afternoon.

For the Bengals, they are set to get a huge boost to their defense, as star defensive tackle D.J. Reader (knee) was removed from the injury report with no designation. After being out since Week 3, head coach Zac Taylor told the media that Reader will be playing Sunday. A nasty force has returned to the middle of the defensive line ahead of an AFC North matchup that always gets physical.

Also good for Sunday are offensive tackle La’el Collins (rest), cornerback Eli Apple (calf), and offensive tackle D’Ante Smith (illness).

Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Josh Tupou (calf) remained off of the practice field all week and have been officially listed as out. Also out is rookie safety Dax Hill (shoulder), leaving the defensive backfield a little more thin than it has been in recent weeks since losing Chidobe Awuzie. Cornerback Mike Hilton (pinky) is also set to return to face his former team.

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan was absent all week with a personal matter and is not expected to suit up.

For Pittsburgh, they appear to be fairly healthy heading to the matchup. Players on the injury report, but expected to play are linebacker T.J. Watt, running back Najee Harris, linebacker Marcus Allen, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (a week removed from an appendectomy).

The only player officially listed out for the Steelers is cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Check out the full injury report below:

