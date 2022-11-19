Confidence among Bengals fans is high entering the second half of the season

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their bye week and are set to start the second half of the season with a 5-4 overall record, exactly where they were sitting last season.

The Bengals have won three of their last four games with two dominating performances, and one clunker on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals enter Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh as 3.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook. They are looking to get revenge from their Week 1 loss to the Steelers and finally pick up their first division win of the season.

Despite the Bengals facing the toughest second half schedule in the entire league, the fan’s confidence in this team has bounced back from the season low, after the loss to the Browns, with 83% of fans confident in the direction the team is headed prior to Week 11.

Aside from Ja’Marr Chase, Josh Tupou, and Dax Hill being out, the Bengals got about as good of an injury report as you could ask for as they will be getting star defensive tackle D.J. Reader back for the first time since Week 3.

On top of Reader, offensive tackle La’el Collins (rest), cornerback Eli Apple (calf), offensive tackle D’Ante Smith (illness), and cornerback Mike Hilton (pinky) are all set to return this week.

We will be learning a lot about this team over the next few weeks as they have back-to-back road trips against the Steelers and Titans before returning home for a massive matchup against the Chiefs.

Confidence in this team is high right now, and the Bengals have everything right in front of them. They just have to go take it which will include beating a lot of really good teams in the back half of the schedule.

