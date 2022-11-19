Bengals News (11/19): Banner on the run

Bengals Quick Hits Heading Into Steelers Rematch: Reader And Collins Man A Trench Game

With Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader playing his first game in nearly two months and Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt back in time to test the Bengals offense he wrecked in the opener, Sunday's game (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) in Pittsburgh promises to be one of those Trench Games.

Five things to watch: Bengals at Steelers

Since allowing 13 sacks over the first two games of the year — including a season-high seven to Pittsburgh in Week 1 — the Bengals have given up just 19 in their last seven contests (2.7 per game). Cincinnati is 5-1 when limiting opponents to three or fewer sacks, and keeping that number low again will give quarterback Joe Burrow time in the pocket to dissect a banged-up Steelers secondary.

Percentage Passing Has Joe Burrow in Ken Anderson's Lane

As Burrow said earlier this week, that's right about where he wants to be. Bengals all-time passing leader Ken Anderson, who was the first of the modern quarterbacks to get there, once coached the Steelers quarterbacks decades after he shredded them for a record 91 percent on a memorable day in 1974 and is more than an interested bystander.

Cincinnati Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Matchup With Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bengals are hoping to beat the Steelers on Sunday to improve to 6-4 on the season. They're wearing their "White Bengal" uniforms for the second time this season. They beat the Dolphins in Week 4 while wearing them.

Bengals issue final injury report before Week 11 vs. Steelers

But they will get star nose tackle DJ Reader back. That won’t make nearly as many headlines as a Chase return, but the impact on the defense should be immense given his ability to dictate entire trench lines.

NFL Insider Field Yates on Cincinnati Bengals General Manager Duke Tobin: 'I Believe In Results'

"Ultimately, I believe in results, and I think that Cincinnati's results largely speak for themselves," Yates said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "This is a franchise that's had to reshape itself over the past handful of years.

Joe Burrow's off-script ability key to Bengals' playoff hopes

The play emphasized an aspect of Burrow’s game that has evolved over the years. Through his first three seasons, Burrow’s timing and accuracy inside the pocket has played a major role in cementing his status as Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback. But his improved abilities outside of the pocket could be the key to getting the Bengals back to the playoffs, and making another deep run while there.

VIDEO: Thieves steal Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium

Have you seen a Bengals banner floating around town that seems a little *too* authentic? Cincinnati police are asking after suspects stole the 20x8 banner from Paycor Stadium’s garage. The banner has a tiger on it with Paul Brown’s signature in orange text, police said. Check out the video below in the tweet below.

NFL Week 11 picks: Streaking Vikings stay hot against Cowboys; Steelers upset Bengals; Niners keep rolling

Personally I tend to think otherwise. The slow leak of information about the injury followed by Sean McDermott labeling Allen "hour-by-hour" ahead of a game where he lay on the ground holding his elbow after making a tackle following a bad interception ... I hope I'm wrong, mostly because Josh Allen is a supreme athletic talent who I want to watch play football, but this whole thing stinks.

Around the league

First openly transgender NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay a 'face of the possible'

"It was the best moment I could imagine," she recalled in an interview earlier this week of the Panthers' season opener on Sept. 11. "It felt like it was about 115 degrees and there were so many people in the stands. It was a beautiful Sunday."

NFL MVP dark horses: History for Justin Jefferson? Plus, Sauce Gardner's skill, Kadarius Toney's rebirth

At the beginning of this month, Josh Allen was a solid favorite for MVP, but a sloppy stretch of play from the Bills quarterback has opened up the race again. Patrick Mahomes is doing his usual damage in Kansas City, Jalen Hurts is enjoying a breakout season for the 8-1 Eagles, and Tua Tagovailoa has Dolphins fans showering him with "M-V-P" chants.

Saints DE Cameron Jordan (eye) to miss first game of career due to injury

The 33-year-old missed the first game of his career last season after testing positive for COVID-19 in Week 14, ending an ironman streak of 172 games. Sunday will mark Jordan's first absence due to an injury, an incredible run of durability for the motoring defensive end.

Henry Leverette on dominance of Madden Championship Series: 'I'm as good as it gets'

The little bit of money that comprised the fine by tournament host EA Sports added up to $2,500. But it was a small price to pay for Leverette, who banked $250,000 for winning that Madden Bowl, giving him his second straight Madden Championship Series title belt and pushing his career earnings north of $500,000.