Bengals activate DJ Reader; Drue Chrisman set to punt vs. Steelers

Reader is back, and Chrisman is set to be the Bengals’ primary punter in Pittsburgh.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: MAY 13 Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Minicamp Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have activated defensive tackle DJ Reader to the active roster from the injured reserve list, the team announced Saturday.

In addition, the team elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s road game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Reader had been on the IR list since September 29th with a knee injury. He was designated for return and cleared to practice on Monday.

Chrisman and Irwin are both classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, they automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

As Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer writes, the plan is for Chrisman to be the Bengals’ punter tomorrow, which could lead to him taking the job for the remainder of the 2022 season.

