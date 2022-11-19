Bengals activate DJ Reader; Drue Chrisman set to punt vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals have activated defensive tackle DJ Reader to the active roster from the injured reserve list, the team announced Saturday.

In addition, the team elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s road game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Reader had been on the IR list since September 29th with a knee injury. He was designated for return and cleared to practice on Monday.

Chrisman and Irwin are both classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, they automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

As Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer writes, the plan is for Chrisman to be the Bengals’ punter tomorrow, which could lead to him taking the job for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The #Bengals are elevating P Drue Chrisman for Sunday’s game.



He will get his shot. Kevin Huber has been in the loop on this plan.



If Chrisman does well, safe to say job is his. If not, Huber is still here.



Important note: Huber’s entire salary is guaranteed either way. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 19, 2022

