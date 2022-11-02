Bengals Reacts Survey Week 9

For the second time in a year, the Cincinnati Bengals have suffered a midseason blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Around this time in 2021, we saw the Bengals get demolished at home by their in-state rivals en route to a 41-16 defeat.

At least this time was a road loss in Monday’s 32-13 debacle at Cleveland.

Interestingly, that 2021 loss put the Bengals at 5-4 going into the bye week, and we know how the rest of the season turned.

This time, the Bengals have a chance to beat the Carolina Panthers this week and go into the bye week at, you guessed it, 5-4.

All told, how is your confidence in this team? Let us know in this week’s Bengals Reacts Survey!

