Ravens taking over in AFC North

The Cincinnati Bengals are only one game out of the AFC North Division lead. But, after stinking it up in their fourth loss of the season, a 32-13 drubbing at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, it certainly doesn’t feel like it.

Especially after the Baltimore Ravens put on their most complete showing of the season in holding off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22. The Pittsburgh Steelers just keep losing, this time falling to the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 35-13.

Ravens Keep Winning

As Lamar Jackson goes, so go the Baltimore Ravens. That much was apparent again Thursday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson threw for a pair of touchdowns while completing all eight of his passes in the second half. Jackson finished 27 of 38 for 238 yards and the Ravens rolled up another 231 yards on the ground to overcome a 10-3 halftime deficit.

The defeat was the third straight for the Bucs and marked Brady’s first three-game losing streak since 2002, his first year as a full-time starter for the New England Patriots. It was Tampa Bay’s fifth loss in the last six games.

Baltimore ran for all but 27 of its 231 yards rushing in the second half in notching back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Kenyan Drake piled up 62 yards on only seven carries to lead the Ravens’ assault, Gus Edwards rushed 11 times for 65 yards and Jackson finished with 43 yards on nine carries.

Steelers experience Brown out

A.J. Brown scored three first-half touchdowns and caught six passes for 156 yards to lead the Eagles’ route of the Steelers.

Pittsburgh could not do much more than watch the Jalen Hurst-to-Brown show en route to its second straight loss and sixth in its last seven games.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continued his struggles for the Steelers and finished 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception, good for a quarterback rating of 66.9. Hurst, meanwhile, went 19 of 28 for 285 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

On a positive note, undrafted free agent rookie Jaylen Warren picked up a struggling Pittsburgh running game when he went off for 50 yards on just six carries. Najee Harris had eight rushes for 32 yards.