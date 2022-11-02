Bengals News (11/2): Uncomfortable truth surfaces

Bengals Partner with Grippo Potato Chip Company

The Bengals and Cincinnati-based Grippo Potato Chip Company have announced a new multi-year partnership that makes Grippo's Chips the Official Hometown Chip of the Cincinnati Bengals. Grippo's Chips will be available at concession stands throughout Paycor Stadium beginning with Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Co-branded Grippo's products will be available at select local retailers in the near future.

Bengals' Top Two Draft Picks Hill And Taylor-Britt On Deck With Injuries

"We had two rookies on the outside playing, really getting their first time experience," Hilton said moments after it was over. "They were looking for us to lead them and guide them. We're going to expect a lot from these two for the rest of the year. They have to come ready."

DJ Reader Launches Community Program with Local High School

ASNFF is committed to providing additional support to the 700+ students at Shroder High School by way of a back-to-school drive held prior to the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Students will be provided with back-to-school essentials necessary to return to school ready and equipped for a successful academic year. Student will be able to pre-register for the dental, vision, and health screenings as well.

Bengals face uncomfortable problems with Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams

Through eight games, he’s up to just 432 yards and two scores on a 3.3 average, that average putting him roughly 50th in the NFL alongside the likes of Najee Harris.

Adam 'PacMan' Jones Named Week 9 Ruler of the Jungle

The Bengal revealed who is ruling The Jungle during this weekend's Carolina Panthers game. Former star cornerback and returner Adam "PacMan" Jones is the next man up.

Sidney Jones is perfect waiver wire target for Bengals

Seems simple enough, right? The Bengals oddly decided to sit still at Tuesday’s trade deadline. It was odd not in that the team usually makes use of such things, but odd in that the team is in the Super Bowl window and just lost No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie for the season.

Can the Cincinnati Bengals win without Ja'Marr Chase?

Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Cincinnati Bengals' struggles on offense without the services of Ja'Marr Chase, and debate if the Bengals are capable of making the playoffs this season.

Around the league

NFL trade grades: Judging deadline deals for Roquan Smith, Christian McCaffrey, Bradley Chubb and more

A year ago, there was speculation that Philadelphia might deal away Fletcher Cox at the NFL's trade deadline. That never happened. Now Cox remains on an Eagles team that's in full-on buy mode (and has been since March) after nabbing Robert Quinn from the Bears to complement a Cox-led defensive line that's among the best in the league. It's a snapshot that illustrates how quickly teams can go from buyers to sellers -- or vice versa -- in the NFL.

2022 NFL trade deadline: Who are the biggest winners and losers?

The trade deadline was always going to be wild. We'd already seen some high-profile moves in the days leading up to it -- such as Carolina sending Christian McCaffery to San Francisco and Robert Quinn moving from Chicago to Philadelphia -- so you knew there had to be more coming. We wound up with 10 deals on the actual day of the deadline. That's a new record in a league where wheeling and dealing is becoming more normalized.

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: Re-drafting the 2021 QB class! Sorting Fields, Lawrence and Co.

Seven of the 10 quarterbacks drafted last year started at least one game in 2021, posting a collective rookie record of 21-50. On Sunday, Indianapolis Colts QB Sam Ehlinger became the latest member of that class to make his starting debut, in a loss to Washington, giving the group a combined mark of 13-21-1 heading into Week 9 of the 2022 season.

Broncos GM George Paton: Bradley Chubb trade would have happened 'regardless' of Denver's record

"We would have made this trade regardless," the GM insisted, per the official team transcript. "We just felt the value was too good, we believe in our young depth, and we believe in our defense. Moving forward, we have other holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball. We would have made this trade regardless."