The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Pendulum Swings

These Cincinnati Bengals sure know how to keep us on our heels, don’t they?

After seeming to get things on the right track by winning four of their previous five games, Zac Taylor and Co. hit a buzzsaw in Cleveland. The Browns took it to the Bengals on Halloween, causing massive fright on a night that breeds it.

They look to rebound this week against the struggling Carolina Panthers. But a lot of topics linger in the periphery:

—Is a rebound incoming?

—Just how far off of the 2021 trajectory are this year’s Bengals?

—What to make of the run game?

—Is this week against the Panthers one of the biggest games of Zac Taylor’s coaching career?

