Bengals vs. Panthers injury report: Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers DNP

Due to the shortened week, the Cincinnati Bengals had a walkthrough Wednesday afternoon instead of a full practice as they get set to host the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

Had the Bengals practiced, six players wouldn’t have suited up including Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Chidobe Awuzie (knee). The former will continue to be held out for the time-being, and the latter will soon go on the Reserve/Injured list. Josh Tupou (calf) will also likely miss this his third-straight game, and La’el Collins got his usual rest day.

Tre Flowers (hamstring) and Mike Hilton (finger) were listed as DNPs as well after both were injured on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. Flowers ended up leaving the game after filling in for Awuzie, but Hilton seemed to play through his injury.

Amidst all the Bengals’ injuries at cornerback, Eli Apple (hamstring) claimed he was feeling good this week and would’ve been limited Wednesday. The same goes for Stanley Morgan Jr.’s hamstring injury. Morgan has missed the last two games.

Sam Hubbard and Samaje Perine would’ve been full participants as both are listed with finger injuries.

As for the Panthers, starting cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) and safety Juston Burris (concussion) did not practice along with tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) and running back D’Onta Foreman (rest). Fellow running back Chubba Hubbard (ankle), defensive end Amare Barno (knee), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and cornerback Jaycee Horn (ankle) were limited.