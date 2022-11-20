What remaining game do you want the Bengals to win the most?

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most difficult remaining schedules. That means their playoff odds, which FiveThirtyEight currently has at 46%, aren’t as high as other over-.500 teams. The 4-4 49ers have a 77% chance to make the playoffs.

Cincinnati has teams like Buffalo, Tampa Bay, and Kansas City; meaning, it’ll be taking on some of the most high-profile quarterbacks in the NFL in the coming weeks. It’ll also get another look at Lamar Jackson and a first look at Deshaun Watson in a Browns uniform.

According to ESPN analytics, the Bengals have the second-toughest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 7, 2022

The Bengals do have reason to believe better things are on the horizon though as many of these games will be at home including the battle with the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs. They’ll also get Cleveland and Baltimore at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati blew out the Panthers at home this past Sunday, and there should be some hope that the victory will put a spark in running back Joe Mixon, who had been underwhelming through most of the year. He went for 5 total touchdowns and had 153 rushing yards.

The return of Ja’Marr Chase should aid the team’s attack as well. DJ Reader returning will help cancel out how the loss of Chidobe Awuzie impacts the defense. Nonetheless, the schedule difficulties will be hard to overcome.

With that in mind, what game are you most wanting Cincinnati to come out on top in?