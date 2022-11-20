CJ staff picks for Week 11 Sunday games and Bengals - Steelers pregame thread

Week 11 has has plenty of juicy matchups for the staff to pick from. Even though the Cincinnati Bengals got flexed out of prime time, we should still some close games going on.

The highlight of the week is billing up to be the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, The first time these teams met it ended with the Chiefs squeaking out a victory. However, the Chargers are much more beat up this time around, and it would take a huge effort from Justin Herbert to overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs,

The Baltimore Ravens also return from their bye week to take on the Carolina Panthers at home. The Ravens have had issues playing down to teams this season, and the Panthers are coming off their most complete performance of the season against the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and Baltimore will be heavily favored, but if Carolina can get D’Onta Foreman going and keep it close, who knows what could happen.

Finally, the Minnesota Vikings will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys. After the Vikings’ instant classic against the Buffalo Bills, their (8-1) record becomes hard to ignore as they are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the NFC. The Cowboys dropped a disappointing game last week to the Green Bay Packers, They need a find a way to get back to their winning ways as they are getting out paced by the Eagles and the New York Giants for the NFC East. This game could be one we look back on later in the season as an important victory for either side.

Here is who the Cincy Jungle staff is going with. This is also today’s pregame thread for Bengals - Steelers, so come join the discussion!