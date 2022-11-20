Brian Callahan mentioned as a head coach candidate

Over the last several offseasons, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been mentioned as a young coach that could potentially join the head coaching ranks in the league.

Known as a candidate to watch for several jobs over the last few seasons, Callahan’s name is starting to surface once again as he made NFL.com’s annual rising coaches list by Tom Pelissero.

Here is what Pelissero had to say about the Bengals OC:

“The son of longtime NFL coach Bill Callahan, Brian Callahan has paved his own path in the NFL, starting in Denver, where he forged a close relationship with Peyton Manning and was part of the Super Bowl 50-winning team as an offensive assistant. Zac Taylor, who brought Callahan to Cincinnati in 2019, calls the plays, but Callahan plays a big role in game planning. The Broncos interviewed him for their head coaching job last January and Callahan impressed.”

Callahan came to the Queen City in 2019 along with Zac Taylor. Although he might not call the plays, the work he has shown across the board each season alongside the growth of Joe Burrow, is going to make Callahan an appealing candidate for each franchise opening this offseason.

Will he make the jump, or will we see him with the Bengals again next season?