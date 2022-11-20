 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals vs. Steelers inactives include Kevin Huber

The Bengals officially have a new punter, for now at least.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their gameday inactives.

For Cincinnati, the following players are out today.

  • P Kevin Huber
  • WR Ja’Marr Chase
  • S Dax Hill
  • RB Chris Evans
  • DT Josh Tupou
  • OL Jackson Carman
  • OT D’Ante Smith

The big news is primary punter Kevin Huber is a healthy scratch, paving the way for Drue Chrisman to punt today. Chrisman was just called up from the practice squad and will get a shot to show if he’s capable of being someone the Bengals can rely on, or if they’ll need to go back to Huber.

This marks the first game since December of 2008 that the Bengals will be without Huber or long-snapper Clark Harris, per Geoff Hobson.

And for Pittsburgh, here is a look at who will miss today’s action.

  • QB Mason Rudolph
  • CB Josh Jackson
  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon
  • G Kendrick Green
  • LB Mark Robinson

