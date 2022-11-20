Bengals vs. Steelers inactives include Kevin Huber

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their gameday inactives.

For Cincinnati, the following players are out today.

P Kevin Huber

WR Ja’Marr Chase

S Dax Hill

RB Chris Evans

DT Josh Tupou

OL Jackson Carman

OT D’Ante Smith

The big news is primary punter Kevin Huber is a healthy scratch, paving the way for Drue Chrisman to punt today. Chrisman was just called up from the practice squad and will get a shot to show if he’s capable of being someone the Bengals can rely on, or if they’ll need to go back to Huber.

This marks the first game since December of 2008 that the Bengals will be without Huber or long-snapper Clark Harris, per Geoff Hobson.

And for Pittsburgh, here is a look at who will miss today’s action.