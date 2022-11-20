Bengals lose Joe Mixon to concussion vs. Steelers

UPDATE

The Bengals have officially ruled Joe Mixon out with a concussion.

The Cincinnati Bengals are up 24-20 in Pittsburgh on the Steelers.

They could be doing the rest of their work without Joe Mixon. The standout running back is being evaluated for a possible head injury per the team. There’s undoubtedly a series of tests that the lead back will have to pass before re-entering the game.

Veteran backup Samaje Perine, who has two touchdowns while Mixon was active, will now get most of the work.

Making matters worse is fellow backup Chris Evans is out today due to injury, though he’s not expected to be sidelined long. Evans was listed as questionable to play in this one prior to being ruled inactive earlier today.

Treyveon Williams is active today and will be the No. 2 back for the rest of the game if Mixon remains out.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: HB Joe Mixon is being evaluated for a possible head injury. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 20, 2022

Mixon is coming off an all-time great game for Cincinnati against Carolina. But today, he had just seven carries for 20 rushing yards when he excited. With 42 receiving yards, Mixon left as the team’s third-leading receiver as well.

