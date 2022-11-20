Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals ran away with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half. If it wasn’t for a very late touchdown by the Steelers, the game would have looked like it actually played out, a second half whooping.

Here are some of the best tweets from Sunday’s win:

Samaje Perine goes off

Perine has been somewhat of a polarizing player among fans. However, no one will be cursing his name for a while after his three-touchdown performance. He fought for two of them getting the ball inside the pylon. Safe to say no one ‘should’ hate Perine getting the ball anymore.

The #Bengals are 4-1 when Perine scores a TD — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) November 20, 2022

BUILD THE STATUE… SAMAJE PERINE — Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) November 21, 2022

Samaje 3rine — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) November 21, 2022

They need to worry about Perine. — Chris Hubbard “HUB” (@hubba_29) November 21, 2022

Trent Irwin gets his first touchdown

Irwin got his touchdown taken away against the Carolina Panthers before the bye week, but he made sure there was no doubt about this one. You can really tell the chemistry this team has with how many players celebrate with him following the play.

Great play call by ZT — Taylor (@_TaylorCornell) November 20, 2022

Bengals defense take a bow

Cincinnati shutdown quarterback Kenny Picket and the Pittsburgh offense in the second half. It took nearly the whole second half for them to even get a first down, and the rookie had nowhere to throw the ball, was constantly rushing his throws and was rarely even throwing catchable passes. A very satisfying way to put the Steelers to bed.

0/4 on 3rd downs for the Steelers in the 3rd quarter. T.J. Watt individually gets Pittsburgh 3 points on a random play. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) November 20, 2022

Kudos to Lou and the defense on the adjustments for a nice 2nd half after giving up 20 points in the first. — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) November 21, 2022

I was told today that Kenny Pickett can be the next Joe Burrow by a Pittsburgh talking head. — Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) November 21, 2022

Best tweets following the game

This is where I’d like to dump some of the best roasts of Pittsburgh and just great tweets, GIFs and pictures from the community.

look at you, blabbering on about tyreek hill making tua a new man when burrow is getting CARRIED by the greatest receiving back since ladainian tomlison. — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) November 21, 2022

WHOLE BUNCH OF LEVELS pic.twitter.com/g5TrKVLUke — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 21, 2022

Best EPA team in the NFL from Wk 3-11 (2% garbage time filter applied)



My selective endpoints continue to serve my agenda pic.twitter.com/4kdSnFinSs — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) November 21, 2022

Joe Burrow since losing Ja’Marr Chase:



8 TDs, 3 INTs, 103.2 passer rating, 809 yards with a 2-1 record. — Sammy (@sammy______G) November 21, 2022

Joe Burrow on Samaje Perine and Trenton Irwin: "Those are the kind of guys that Bengals football and the Bengals organization are all about." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 21, 2022

Chrisman: 3 punts

Average 50.0. Net 44.7.



53 yd punt to 5 yd line, followed by D 3 & out.....#Bengals FG



57 yd punt to 9 yard line, followed by D 3 & out...Bengals TD.



40-yard punt backed up to backline of endzone.



Heck of a debut — LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) November 21, 2022

Bengals recover onside kick and Steelers players (George Pickens) throwing swings when losing. Disqualified. pic.twitter.com/GgILEdmbVM — Anthony Cosenza (@CJAnthonyCUI) November 21, 2022

For the second straight year, Zac Taylor rewards Mike Hilton by letting him by the back guy on the kneel down team when Hilton faces the Steelers team that “gave up on him.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 21, 2022

Burrow on game-sealing drive

8 plays/93 yards

4 of 4 passing, 80 yards

27 Boyd, 32 Irwin, 15 Boyd,

6 Perine.



Rushes

Perine -2, 5, 2

Williams 8#Bengals — LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) November 21, 2022

Joe Burrow: “This is one of my favorite wins since I’ve been here. Just a lot of adversity we fought through.” — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 21, 2022

After leaving the game with a concussion, Joe Mixon went live on Instagram, dancing in celebration with his teammates. #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/xqCseu61yY — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) November 21, 2022

You know the deal...



