Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Steelers

It was a Steelers roast on Twitter.

By PatrickJudis
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals ran away with their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half. If it wasn’t for a very late touchdown by the Steelers, the game would have looked like it actually played out, a second half whooping.

Here are some of the best tweets from Sunday’s win:

Samaje Perine goes off

Perine has been somewhat of a polarizing player among fans. However, no one will be cursing his name for a while after his three-touchdown performance. He fought for two of them getting the ball inside the pylon. Safe to say no one ‘should’ hate Perine getting the ball anymore.

Trent Irwin gets his first touchdown

Irwin got his touchdown taken away against the Carolina Panthers before the bye week, but he made sure there was no doubt about this one. You can really tell the chemistry this team has with how many players celebrate with him following the play.

Bengals defense take a bow

Cincinnati shutdown quarterback Kenny Picket and the Pittsburgh offense in the second half. It took nearly the whole second half for them to even get a first down, and the rookie had nowhere to throw the ball, was constantly rushing his throws and was rarely even throwing catchable passes. A very satisfying way to put the Steelers to bed.

Best tweets following the game

This is where I’d like to dump some of the best roasts of Pittsburgh and just great tweets, GIFs and pictures from the community.

