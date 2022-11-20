Steelers’ George Pickens ejected after cheap shot on Bengals’ Tyler Boyd

Trailing by seven, the Pittsburgh Steelers went for an onside kick late in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thankfully, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd jumped up, secured the ball, and that was it.

Well, until Steelers receiver George Pickens decided to take a blatant cheap shot on Boyd as he laid on the ground after the play was dead.

#Steelers WR George Pickens was ejected for this hit on Tyler Boyd after he recovered an onside kick: pic.twitter.com/OfGVDgl6of — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 21, 2022

After the hit, a brief skirmish broke out, but didn’t get too out of hand. Pickens continued jawing with Bengal players who came to Boyd’s aid, before being ejected from the game.

Pickens gets disqualified pic.twitter.com/eC9rLWDqvk — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) November 21, 2022

Pickens came into the league this year out of The University of Georgia with a history of ejections for extracurricular nonsense, and it appears that has followed him to the NFL. The game was over, Pickens was mad and simply couldn’t hold his composure.

Then again, should we be surprised to see this out of someone wearing black and gold? He fits in quite well.

After it all died down, the result was the same, as the Bengals left Pittsburgh with a 37-20 victory that kept them in the No. 7 seed for the NFL Playoffs if they began today, while Pittsburgh’s postseason hopes are long gone.

I love his demeanor. In good times and in bad. — Steeler Nation (@Steel43644268Go) November 21, 2022

Of course you do. Of course you do.

