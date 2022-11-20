Bengals vs. Titans opening odds

After a huge divisional win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals will now travel to Music City and face off with one of the hotter teams in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans.

The early odds have the Bengals as 1.5-point road favorites over the Titans, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It would not be shocking, however to see this line shift or even become a pick em’ before the two face off on next Sunday.

Cincinnati played a hard-fought game against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon, with Joe Burrow slinging it around the yard to help secure their first divisional win of the season, and keep pace with the Ravens for the top spot.

Tennessee will return home next Sunday after a convincing win over Green Bay in Wisconsin this past Thursday.

It is also worth noting that there is hope Ja’Marr Chase could make his return this week in Nashville, which would obviously be a huge boost to this offensive unit.

The Bengals will also be monitoring Joe Mixon’s availability this week after suffering a concussion in Pittsburgh.

Overall, this game will come down to what every Titans game becomes; can the Bengals stop Derrick Henry?

This will be a rematch of these two teams’ thriller in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, which saw Evan McPherson kick the Bengals to a win over the Titans en route to a Super Bowl LVI berth.

It is shaping up to be another fun game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, and a win by the Bengals will go along way in this AFC playoff race.