Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

The NFC West has been a wild division this year. Who would have thought the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers would be attempting to keep up with the Seattle Seahawks at this point in the year? Yet that is where we are as both of these teams need this game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Cardinals are in a bit of a sticky situation as quarterback Kyler Murray and backup quarterback Colt McCoy (yes that Colt McCoy) are both on the injury report, and it won’t be decided till later in the week who will start. This team has not looked anything like the team that started 2021 on fire. Emotions exploded on the sideline recently with DeAndre Hopkins and Murray argued during a rough game.

The 49ers may not be lighting the world on fire, but they are doing what they’ve always done. They are running the ball effectively and not making Jimmy Garoppolo to throw the ball 40 times to win the game.

This may be a game that turns into whether the Cardinals do enough to shoot themselves in the foot or not.

