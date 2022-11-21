Bengals News (11/21): Shutting the Steel Curtain

Bengals Rock Steelers With Depth Charge in 37-30 Win

He fired out his game balls in a raucous, relieved locker room coming out of the bye much like they did last year with an utterly necessary win they blew open late on the road to get to 6-4. Last year it was Vegas. This year it was Pittsburgh and the Steelers' all-bets-are-off pass rush. They were down, 20-17, at the half in a typical division grinder but the defense rolled virtually snake eyes in the second half.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow called his second straight win here and the first one this season in the AFC North one of his favorites. It put him over .500 in his career (18-17-1), gave him 22 touchdowns and on pace for a Bengals-record 37 and marked the fourth time in the last five games they've hit 30 points in a game they trailed 20-17 at halftime.

The Bengals also got a monster game from wide receiver Tee Higgins (nine catches for a season-high 148 yards) and three touchdown catches from running back Samaje Perine, when he stepped in after Joe Mixon left the game with a concussion. Cincinnati also got a boost from a suffocating defense in the second half that held Pittsburgh to fewer than 70 yards after half time before a touchdown drive in garbage time as Trey Hendrickson racked up two sacks after he briefly left in the first half with a knee injury.

Samaje's just -- one, obviously, he's a great player. He steps up whenever his opportunity presents itself. And two, he's -- you know, one of those locker room guys that everybody talks about. Great in the locker room. Great guy to talk to. Culture builder. He's fun to play with.

Tennessee is of course anchored by running back Derrick Henry, who leads the league with 1,010 rushing yards on an astonishing 230 rushes in just ten games. His 1,209 yards from scrimmage also lead the league and he's on pace for yet another dominating season.

AFC Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Bengals Enter Wild Card Ranks For Second Time In 2022

Joe Burrow posted his third career 350-plus yard, four-TD game and now has his franchise primed for a battle-tested playoff berth, with his top weapon possibly returning this week. The mood got an even bigger boost from teams teetering in the AFC playoff picture.

Joe Burrow bounces back. The first half of Sunday's rematch between the Bengals and Steelers looked a lot like their first meeting this season. Burrow threw a handful of passes into traffic (including one tipped and intercepted), and T.J. Watt somehow snagged his second pick off Burrow this season. The combined efforts even saw the Steelers reach halftime with a 20-17 lead. But then, Burrow and the Bengals dug deep and trusted their strengths, continuing to air it out on a chilly evening in Pittsburgh until it paid off.

Titans looked out of sorts in opening the season with back-to-back losses, but they have since won seven of eight. What I love about them most: Arguably no team embraces its identity more firmly than the Titans do theirs. They believe in physicality and execution more than deception, attending the school of thought that says it doesn't matter if opponents know what's coming, they still have to stop it.