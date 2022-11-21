Bengals make roster moves with Isaiah Prince, Mike Thomas and Tegray Scales

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the following roster moves:

Designated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince for return from the injured reserve list and returned him to the active roster. A fourth-year veteran, Prince had been on IR since September 2nd with an elbow injury.

Waived wide receiver Mike D. Thomas. Thomas, a seventh-year player, signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2020.

Released linebacker Tegray Scales from the practice squad. Scales, a first-year player out of Indiana, signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July.

With Prince making his return to the 53-man roster, Thomas was cut to make room. And it looks like the Bengals cut Scales from the practice squad to make room for Thomas to join it if he clears waivers.

Thomas being waived might also be a sign that Ja’Marr Chase will return soon, possibly this week. It could also be interpreted as the Bengals are ready for Trenton Irwin to effectively take Thomas’ spot after having a big performance vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.