Ja’Marr Chase to practice this week

The return of Ja’Marr Chase is coming soon, possibly in Week 12 when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Nashville for a playoff rematch with the Tennessee Titans.

Chase, who has missed the last month due to a hip injury, will begin practicing this week, according to head coach Zac Taylor, who also called the star wideout “day-to-day.”

Taylor added that it’s still uncertain if Chase will be able to play this week, but just hearing he’ll practice is a great sign that his return is close. If he does play this week, Chase will have missed just three games, in which the Bengals went 2-1.

It was previously reported the Bengals were hopeful Chase would, in fact, play in Week 12.

In seven games this season, Chase has hauled in 47 grabs (74 targets) for 605 yards and six touchdowns with six drops (had 11 as a rookie). He’s averaging 6.7 catches per game, up from 4.8 in his rookie season.

During the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs, Chase played an instrumental role in Cincinnati’s upset win over the top-seeded Titans in the Divisional Round, hauling in five passes (six targets) for 109 yards in the 19-16 win.

For what it’s worth, the 6-4 Bengals are currently 1.5-point road favorites over the 7-3 Titans, Personally, I don’t think the Bengals should/will be favored if Chase is inactive.

There’s no question the Bengals need a healthy Ja’Marr Chase to have any hope of another deep playoff run. Here’s to hoping that’s coming soon.

Zac said they’ll work Chase in this week and see how it goes. “It truly is a day to day situation.”



No prediction on Sunday availability from Zac — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) November 21, 2022

From @NFLGameDay: #Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is off crutches and following a positive medical check up, his return is coming. pic.twitter.com/OfSaQB7V5F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2022

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ us on our Facebook page to get all the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for the great Bengaldom. And as always, Who Dey!!!