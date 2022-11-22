La’el Collins recalls a frustrated T.J. Watt during Bengals’ win over Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La’el Collins was one of several players who stepped up in the team’s revenge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. His performance was especially impressive considering the matchup he had.

Collins faced reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt for 34 passing downs and allowed just two hurries and a half sack on a broken play.

Compared to the first meeting between these two, Collins blocked considerably better, and noticed his opposition’s frustration as the game endured.

“T.J. knew he had to line up against me. So, s—t, you know, at the end of the day, he was crying to the refs,” Collins said. “So, I’ll see him again next year.”

Whether it’s Leonard Floyd in training camp joint practices, or the most feared edge rusher in the game, Collins does indeed want that smoke. These two battling it out for the foreseeable future will be must-see football.

