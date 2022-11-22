Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 23rd

The Cincinnati Bengals are on pace to be back in the playoffs. With a current record of 6-4 headed into Week 12, they would receive the 23rd pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today.

With that pick, they’d probably look to add another cornerback, a pass-rushing defensive tackle, or maybe a replacement for Jonah Williams at offensive tackle.

Meanwhile, the Bengals’ AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who Cincinnati beat on Sunday, would receive the 8th-overall pick on account of their 3-7 record. And the Baltimore Ravens would get pick 25 thanks to being in first place in the division.

The Cleveland Browns are without a pick, as they traded theirs to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Otherwise, they would have had the seventh-overall pick.

And in case you were curious, the Texans are still in line for the No. 1 pick and hold a one game “lead” over the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

So how much will those spots move around this week when Cincinnati heads to Tennessee? We discuss in this week’s show:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: