Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: “Money Mac” on the show!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

The Cincinnati Bengals are beginning to hit their stride, improving to 6-4 after a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. A big factor in that win was kicker Evan McPherson, who accounted for 13 total points on Sunday afternoon.

“Money Mac” is set to join Bengal Jim, James, Jamie, Tom and the crew this Tuesday night for “Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends”. He’ll talk about the team’s resurgence, his experiences in his second season and much more!

Join the fun live Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel (embedded above) or on Cincy Jungle’s Facebook page. If you miss the live broadcast, get it on your favorite platform afterward!