Bengals News (11/22): La’el Collins calls out TJ Watt

Bengals Notes: Pratt's High Grades; Ja'Marr Chase Returning to Practice

PFF had him for 91.5, the top grade on a Bengals defense that won the game by shutting things down in the second half. Particularly after they held the Steelers to a field goal following T.J. Watt's immaculate interception at the Bengals 21 midway through the third quarter.

Bengals Roster Moves: Prince to Active Roster, Wide Receiver Waived, Practice Squad Linebacker Released

Designated OT Isaiah Prince for return from the Reserve/Injured list and returned him to the active roster. Prince, a fourth-year veteran, had been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 2 with an elbow injury.

Even without Chase and Mixon, Bengals offense looks elite

It also exemplified where Cincinnati’s offense stands at this point in the season. Earlier in the year, the unit sputtered. On a cold and windy day, on the road against the Steelers and without two of the team’s best playmakers, the Bengals still delivered. And don’t look now, but it’s quietly turned into one of the best units in the NFL.

NFL Analyst Shares Key Stat About Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has led Cincinnati to a 6-4 record this season. After a 2-3 start, the Bengals have won four of their last five games. They're averaging 31.4 points-per-game over that span.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano: 'Not An Overreaction' Bengals AFC' Most Dangerous Team

"They still have Burrow," Graziano wrote. "They still have the memory of last January/February. They still have Chase coming back at some point soon. Cincinnati still has an uphill climb as a result of heartbreaking early-season losses to Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Baltimore, but they have the ability and the self-belief to do the climbing. They might not catch the Ravens in the division. They might not have enough to go to Kansas City and win in the playoffs again this season. But no one's going to be comfortable having the Bengals in contention until someone knocks them out.

Bengals: Stars, studs and duds from win over Steelers in Week 11

With names like Ja’Marr Chase out, the team needed it, too. One of those shockers was at that position, while another was at running back — and a punter managed to steal the show, too.

La’el Collins took shot at T.J. Watt after Bengals beat Steelers

“T-J knew he had to line up against me. So, s—, you know, at the end of the day, he was crying to the refs,” Collins said, according to Cleveland.com’s Mohammad Ahmad. “So, I’ll see him again next year.”

Pro Football Hall of Fame reveals 28 semifinalists for Class of 2023

Among this year's semifinalists are five first-year eligible players, including offensive tackle Joe Thomas, offensive guard Jahri Evans, defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker James Harrison and cornerback Darrelle Revis.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high

Joe Burrow, in case you might have forgotten, is that dude. The Bengals quarterback didn't have Ja'Marr Chase (hip) for the third straight week and he was forced to find a way on Sunday without Joe Mixon, the star running back who exited the game with a concussion. Burrow was nails anyway, throwing for 355 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-30 win over a stubborn Steelers team. Patrick Mahomes feels like the favorite in the NFL MVP race, but don't be surprised if Burrow makes a charge along with the rest of the Bengals in the season's final weeks. Speaking of Chase, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday that the star wideout is on target to return to practice this week.

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears holding highest pick since 2017; Cardinals nearing top 10

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.