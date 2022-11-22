Willie Anderson once again a Hall of Fame semifinalist

Cincinnati Bengals fans have been pushing for years to get legendary offensive tackle Willie Anderson to the Hall of Fame and that push will continue in 2023. Anderson is on the list of 28 modern-era candidates eligible to be enshrined in Canton in the Class of 2023.

Anderson nearly made it in 2022, but former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli, much to the disappointment of Bengal fans everywhere. In 2023, Anderson will again face stiff competition from a former player at his position. Regardless of your feelings about the Cleveland Browns, their former All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas is plenty worthy of a spot in Canton, as is Anderson.

“Big Willie,” has had a ton of backing from Bengals fans and has recently received some strong endorsements from prominent members of the NFL media, so hopefully those voices continue to be heard as Anderson gets another shot at a gold jacket.

We are excited to reveal our 28 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.



The list includes five first-year eligible candidates.



Full List Of Semifinalists: https://t.co/yC5UKWUE7r pic.twitter.com/xGyuX5emrB — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 22, 2022

From a Bengals Ring of Honor induction in 2022 to a potential bronze bust in the Hall of Fame, it could be shaping up to be a two-year span where Anderson finally gets the respect he deserves outside of Cincinnati.

Do you think Anderson makes the cut this time around? Let us know in the comment section!