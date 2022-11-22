Ja’Marr Chase gives out 200 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

The Cincinnati Bengals have plenty of players who are constantly giving back to the community that has embraced them. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has continued that this Thanksgiving season by making sure families will be able to enjoy that traditional dinner.

Chase donated 200 turkeys to families in the Cincinnati area. This was a big moment for the second year player.

“It means a lot,” Chase told Jason Maxwell of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “This city supports me with a lot of love, so I try to do the same.”

Chase is currently dealing with a hip injury that he recently returned to practice from, but that didn’t stop him from showing up (without crutches) to help hand out the turkeys to families in need.

This is just another reason to feel proud of this team. Moments like this can touch so many lives, and it is great to know that the foundational players for this franchise are as committed to the people rooting for them.

Ja’Marr Chase is giving away 200 turkeys to families today at the Oakley Kroger ahead of Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/H9RN8Zqgto — Rachel Hirschheimer (@rhirschheimer) November 21, 2022

