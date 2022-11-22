Trenton Irwin signed to Bengals roster; Isaiah Prince waived to make room

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the team’s practice squad to the 53-man roster and waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, the team announced Tuesday.

Irwin, a third-year player out of Stanford, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2019. He has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for each of the past three games. He has six receptions for 83 yards on the season, including three catches for 42 yards and his first career touchdown on Sunday in a 37-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Prince, a fourth-year player, was originally signed by the Bengals on waivers from the Miami Dolphins in 2019. He was designated for return from injured reserve and activated to the roster on Monday.

The Bengals currently have two open spots on the practice squad after Khalid Kareem was signed from it by the Indianapolis Colts today. Look for Prince to take one of those spots this week if no other team puts a waiver claim on him.

Get you someone that holds you like our buddy, Trenton Irwin holds this football pic.twitter.com/qMe9sjOFhp — Sara Elyse (@SaraElyse128) November 21, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!