Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Everything to know for Week 12 at Nissan Stadium

NFL Week 12 will feature a playoff rematch when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Tennessee Titans for the second time in 2022.

The two last met in January during the Divisional Round of the postseason, a game that saw Cincinnati win with a last-second field goal from Evan McPherson.

Both teams are once again in the postseason hunt, as Cincinnati is currently holding the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs if they began today. The Titans are in firm control of the AFC South and will almost certainly win the division, so it’s possible we see these two have another playoff matchup.

First things first. The Bengals badly need this one to stay in good shape for a playoff berth of their own. Game time for this matchup is 1 pm ET on November 27th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. DraftKings currently has Cincinnati as a 1.5-point favorite.

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Titans in Week 12.