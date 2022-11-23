Joe Burrow shreds when his offensive line wins

Since the start of the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Bengals have won 19 of 31 games, including three playoff games. Their quarterback is the biggest reason why.

Joe Burrow has elevated into the upper echelon of quarterbacks since his second season began last year. And when the protection in front of him holds up, there might not be a more productive passer playing.

Courtesy of ESPN producer Paul Hembo, Burrow ranks first in the NFL in completion percentage, yards per attempt, first downs per attempt, and passer rating when the Bengals’ offensive line collectively beats their opposition.

No one is even close



Joe Burrow when his O-line wins

(last 2 seasons):



72% Comp pct (1st in NFL)

9.4 Yds/att (1st)

41% 1st downs/att (1st)

114.4 Pass rtg (1st) @PaulHembo — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 21, 2022

What does it mean for the offensive line to win? It’s not always total domination, but it’s usually enough for a clean pocket to last until the pass is thrown. ESPN’s pass block win rate conveys “the rate linemen can sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer.”

2.5 seconds is usually all Burrow needs to pick apart opposing defenses.

The numbers and eye test certainly match and provide the conclusion that Burrow is certifiably surgical in the pocket. In his most recent game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow was kept clean for 30 of his 39 pass attempts and threw for 325 of his 355 yards on those drop backs, per Pro Football Focus. His average time to throw was exactly 2.5 seconds.

Cincinnati’s offensive line has gotten better and better as the 2022 season has progressed, with only minor setbacks here and there. We discuss the o-line’s play against the Steelers in the latest episode of the #1 Bengals Podcast.

Joe Burrow has three of the top-20 highest graded games by a QB this season.



5) 91.8 - Week 7 vs Falcons

12) 90.8 - Week 11 @ Steelers

17) 89.9 - Week 9 vs Panthers



Only Josh Allen (4) has more in the top-20.



Burrow’s 93.1 PFF grade since Week 7 is the best in the NFL pic.twitter.com/z9Jehcy6mm — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) November 22, 2022

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and other fun stuff. Check out our podcasts on Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes. Who Dey!