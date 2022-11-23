Joe Burrow 2.0: How the QB has thrived, even without Ja’Marr Chase

The legend of Joe Burrow continues to grow. At this point, the man is putting up 37 points at Pittsburgh by throwing touchdowns to Samaje Perine and Trenton Irwin.

How good has he been this season?

Well, clearly the best passer in his division according to Pro Football Focus.

AFC North passing grades thru 11 weeks:



1. Joe Burrow - 82.7

2. Jacoby Brissett - 75.3

3. Mitchell Trubisky - 71.5

4. Lamar Jackson - 68.3

5. Kenny Pickett - 58.7 — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) November 21, 2022

And he’s near the top of the league for almost every traditional statistical category.

Top Qbs through 11 weeks… pic.twitter.com/vHh4feIIU7 — ZIM (@zimwhodey) November 22, 2022

The best part? He’s still flying high even without Ja’Marr Chase.

How is Joe Burrow doing without Ja'Marr Chase?



He's the 2nd highest-graded passer in the NFL since week 8. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) November 21, 2022

He’s been able to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to their two highest point totals of the entire year (42 points against the Carolina Panthers and 37 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers) over the last two weeks by throwing to guys like Irwin, Trent Taylor, and Perine and putting them in position to pick up yards after the catch.

Burrow only seems to be getting better at utilizing all of his weapons. He was PFF’s highest graded QB in the entire NFL last week.

Joe Burrow: QB1 in Week 11 pic.twitter.com/ZUlxZRyxfM — PFF (@PFF) November 22, 2022

And that was against an impressive Steelers defense.

Think about this. This was the first time that the Steelers had their entire defense together all healthy. What Joe did to them was insane. Watch how dominant that defense looks the next couple of weeks. They won’t tell you the truth because of pride but remember this tweet. — ZIM (@zimwhodey) November 23, 2022

Burrow had great trust in guys like Irwin, throwing to him in tight spaces and when pressured.

Trenton Irwin: 3 receptions 42 yards and 1 TD



Stats doesn’t do him justice, he made two huge catches that were pivotal for the game pic.twitter.com/5vjdBLq3Ia — Cincy Stripes (@StripesCincy) November 21, 2022

But he’s also been throwing some absolute dimes to Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to compensate for the separation that Chase usually provides.

the corner maintains his outside leverage so Tee Higgins (top) wins inside and does a great job of reestablishing his path on the route pic.twitter.com/w2Hr8uJqHn — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 22, 2022

What Burrow is doing now is timing his passes and placing the ball perfectly to allow receivers to pick up key first downs and set up shorter touchdowns like the second two scores by Perine.

this Slant throw was exquisite https://t.co/LlMZ2MN5bH — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 22, 2022

We discussed Burrow’s new approach and why it’s working with John Sheeran and o-line coach Parker Blake:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: