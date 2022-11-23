Bengals News (11/23): Sam Hubbard passes out turkeys

Taylor-Made Takes: Zac Taylor Chats With Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson In Wake Of Win In Pittsburgh

When you go by skill position, everyone's been here. If you look in that receiver room, sure people are stepping up and making the most of it, but those guys have been here for a long time. (Tight end) Hayden (Hurst) is really the only new skill player we have and he's done a great job getting up to speed and making a lot of plays for us. When you've got guys stepping up who have been in your building for a long time, then it's easy for them and it's easy for us to have confidence in them.

Bengals Roster Moves: Trenton Irwin Signed To Active Roster, Prince Waived

Irwin, a third-year player out of Stanford University, originally signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2019. He has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for each of the past three games. He has six receptions for 83 yards on the season, including three catches for 42 yards and a TD on Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Bengals Great Willie Anderson Reaches Hall Semis

In voting released by the Hall Tuesday, Anderson, the only right tackle in the last four decades named to three straight All-Pro teams, is one of 28 modern era semifinalists and three offensive linemen. He's joined by first-time Hall eligibles Jahri Evans, the long-time Saints guard, and Browns left tackle Joe Thomas.

Bengals open as road favorites over Titans in Week 12

Joe Burrow is on fire — even without Ja’Marr Chase — and things generally seem on pace to be where they were last year before the Super Bowl run. And now Chase could be back.

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Germaine Pratt is Evolving Into a Star

Germaine Pratt is the unsung hero of the Bengals' defense. After another stellar day at the office with eight tackles including two for a loss against the Steelers, it’s time we recognize him as one of the reasons the Bengals' defense has played so well the past two seasons.

Bengals rookie Cam Taylor-Britt put on a show vs. Steelers

“He’s a coachable guy, Anarumo said, accorindg to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He tackled really, really well (Sunday) on big guys. The back (Najee Harris) is a big (6-1, 232 pounds) kid … Every snap for him is a new snap. It’s a new world. He made error like a lot of young and we’re able to fix these errors while we’re winning. And he’s got to continue to step his game up in terms of pass coverage.”

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard distributes turkey dinners in Bellevue School District

Bellevue School Director Rob Sanders said it means the world for someone like Hubbard to walk through the doors and make an impact within the Bellevue community.

Around the league

Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following incident in Mexico City

"We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Kingsbury told Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner."

With offense in season-long rut, Broncos defense forced to answer new questions about own failures

Part of the theme did not change: The Broncos' last two losses again included a lack of production from the league's worst scoring offense. But instead of being able to trust their defense to get one more stop and another opportunity for Russell Wilson and Co. -- regardless of whether it was deserved -- the Broncos faltered on both sides of the ball, allowing Tennessee to overcome a 10-0 deficit in Week 10 and giving up a walk-off touchdown to the Raiders' Davante Adams on Sunday.

Browns working to repair damage to field caused by vehicle; police investigating incident

"We take pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium's playing surface," the Browns said in a statement. "We have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday's game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers."

RB Index, Week 12: Cowboys have perfect blueprint for maximizing Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard

What makes this tandem so special is the combination of styles. Elliott, 27, is the tough, physical rusher who thrives in short-yardage and goal-line situations at this stage of his career, while Pollard, 25, is an explosive playmaker in both the run and pass games. Having this pair healthy allows each to stay fresh throughout the duration of a game and forces the Cowboys to be balanced. In the loss to Green Bay, when the Cowboys were still without Zeke, Pollard performed well in the run game (22/115/1), but they struggled to close out the game down the stretch.