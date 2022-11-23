Joe Burrow expects Ja’Marr Chase to play vs. Titans

It appears Cincinnati Bengals fans will have plenty to be thankful for tomorrow. During his normal Wednesday media availability, quarterback Joe Burrow says he expects star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to play Sunday at the Tennessee Titans.

Chase, who injured his hip in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, managed to play the following week. In fact, he torched the Atlanta Falcons for eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns before reaggravating the injury.

Chase is one of the most dynamic receivers in the game and poses a threat to defenses that no other receiver on the roster can provide. Tee Higgins has filled in well as the primary wideout in Chase’s absence, but the value Chase brings to the offense just can’t be matched when he’s off the field.

Joe Burrow says the #Bengals expect Ja’Marr Chase to play against the Titans pic.twitter.com/rVyh97ydae — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 23, 2022

The Bengals held a walkthrough today and Chase was seen in the locker room, in uniform. Burrow went on to say that Chase was running Tuesday and has felt great, so he will be someone to watch the rest of the week as final injury reports come out.

No official word on Chase’s status has been released, but we assume Burrow has a pretty good feel for the status of his favorite receiver.