The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Titanic Matchup, Revisited

The back stretch has and will provide a bunch of litmus tests for the reigning AFC Champions. After disposing of the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, the formidable Tennessee Titans are on deck.

The Bengals are getting healthier, but are running into a Mike Vrabel-led team that is starting to hit its stride at 7-3. They’re looking to exact revenge on Cincinnati upset them in Nashville in the 2021 Divisional Round of the playoffs.

We take a look at these factors, and bring a little Thanksgiving spin on the episode on Wednesday night. We go live at 6 p.m. ET, so join us for the fun, or catch it on your favorite platform after the recording!