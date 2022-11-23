Bengals vs. Titans injury report: Ja’Marr Chase limited in first practice back

For the first time in four weeks, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was a participant at practice.

Chase was limited in his first appearance on the practice field since a hip injury effectively shut him down for a month. The second-year receiver hasn’t played since Week 7, but he was a limited participant on Wednesday. Joe Burrow said he expects Chase to play this week.

Chris Evans (knee), Dax Hill (shoulder), and Josh Tupou (calf) also made their respective returns to practice Wednesday, joining Chase as limited participants. Evans and Hill missed last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Tupou hasn’t played since Week 5. Tupou’s return would be huge as the Bengals prepare to face the run-heavy Tennessee Titans this weekend.

DJ Reader (knee) was also limited as he’s continuing to work back to 100%. Joe Bachie also popped up on the report with a knee injury and was limited.

Trey Hendrickson and Jay Tufele missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness, Joe Mixon remains in the concussion protocol, and La’el Collins had his usual rest day. Hendrickson and Tufele are both defensive linemen, so that’s something to monitor as the week progresses.

As for the Titans, Derrick Henry wasn’t at practice for non-injury reasons, but DE Denico Autry (knee), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), and Randy Bullock (calf!) were all out due to ailments.

Tennessee’s defensive line expects to get back edge rusher Bud Dupree (hip), who missed their last two games. DT Jeffrey Simmons missed Week 10 with an ankle injury, and he was limited Wednesday because of it as well.