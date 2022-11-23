Isaiah Prince joins Bengals practice squad

Isaiah Prince is back...sort of.

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced that Prince had been signed to the practice squad. He fills one of two vacant spots there as the team prepares for a Week 12 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Prince, weighing in at 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, is a fourth-year player who spent the first 10 games on injured reserve with an elbow injury. He was designated to return from IR, joined the Bengals’ roster on Monday, then got waived Tuesday to make room for Trenton Irwin following his breakout in Cincinnati’s 37-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The veteran Prince appeared in 15 regular-season games in 2021 and made four starts, then started all four playoff games at right tackle.

If Prince can get back up to speed following a long layoff, look for him to be active at some point as a gameday call-up from the practice squad.