Cincy Jungle Staff picks for Thanksgiving games

A tradition as older than most of us is NFL football on Thanksgiving. We have three games on the holiday to enjoy while we wait for food to hit the table.

The first being the Buffalo Bills going to take on the Detroit Lions. The Bills haven’t seen as untouchable in recent weeks. The offense hasn’t run away with games, and it has allowed teams like the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings to steal a wins from them. The Lions are also on a three game winning streak. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Buffalo play down to Detroit’s level this week.

In a game that surprisingly may be the best and most meaningful of the day, the Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the New York Giants. Both of these teams are (7-3), and they are both sitting at the top spots of the NFC Card with some cushion between them and the rest of the field. Still, this could very well decide the difference between the fifth and sixth seed. The Cowboys come in red-hot after a 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings, while the Giants just got upset by the Lions. Who knows what version of these NFC East teams will show up.

Finally, we have the Vikings hosting the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football. The Vikings will have the bright lights on them after getting obliterated by the Cowboys. That was only their second loss on the season, though. One has to wonder if that was an aberration or Minnesota getting exposed.

The Patriots have been a little all over the place this season, but they are on a three game winning streak. The offense had some issues in the weather last week, but they’ll be nice and toasty in a dome this weekend. Could we see the No. 2 seed in the NFC get upset again?

Here is who are staff is predicting to feel good going into the holiday season. This will also be today’s open thread!

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Cincy Jungle!