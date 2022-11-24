Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Titans

Here comes the really tough part of the Bengals’ schedule.

In the next seven weeks, Cincinnati will have to face the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, the Deshaun Watson-led Cleveland Browns, the New England Patriots, and the Baltimore Ravens perhaps with a division title on the line.

But before those games, they’ll head to Tennessee this weekend in a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round.

In that game, the Tennessee Titans struggled to run the ball and Ryan Tannehill threw three ugly interceptions. But with D.J. Reader still getting back to form following a knee injury, the Bengals may not have as much success stopping Derrick Henry this time around.

