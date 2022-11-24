Bengals will wear white in Tennessee

When the Cincinnati Bengals play in Tennessee on Sunday, they will be wearing their white jerseys with white pants. Oh, and black socks. They’ll have the traditional orange helmets though.

Don't worry we're packing our boots too pic.twitter.com/Bx2ON3HtJS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 23, 2022

Good news is, they seem to have found success wearing this combo.

For the #Bengals uni watch crowd, this week at Tennessee wil be:



White jerseys

White pants (black stripes)

Black socks



They are 5-1 in this combination — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans will be wearing their light blue jerseys for the last time this season.

This Sunday will be the last time we see the #Titans Light Blue Jerseys during the 2022 regular season.



NFL rules limit wearing an alternate jersey to 3 games per regular season. pic.twitter.com/l1dQwnPPef — Titans Uni Tracker (@TitansUni) November 23, 2022

