Bengals will wear white in Tennessee

No white helmets this time though.

By Dadio Makdook
/ new
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

When the Cincinnati Bengals play in Tennessee on Sunday, they will be wearing their white jerseys with white pants. Oh, and black socks. They’ll have the traditional orange helmets though.

Good news is, they seem to have found success wearing this combo.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans will be wearing their light blue jerseys for the last time this season.

Make sure to check out our preview of the game with John Sheeran and o-line coach Parker Blake:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

