NFL Week 12 coverage map: Will Cincinnati vs. Tennessee be on your TV?

The Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road to face the Tennessee Titans as part of CBS’ slate of games on Sunday.

Fortunately, in most parts of Ohio, you should be able to watch the game. The Cleveland area, meanwhile, will get the Los Angeles Chargers at the Arizona Cardinals. The Bengals game will actually be on TV in most parts of the nation east of Colorado. See the map below for details (taken from 506sports).

You definitely don’t want to miss our preview of the Bengals game with John Sheeran and o-line coach Parker Blake:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

Meanwhile, Fox is planning on tormenting most of Ohio by showing the Cleveland Browns, who host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the afternoon, Fox will show most of the country the LA Rams at the Kansas City Chiefs, while areas surrounding San Francisco and New Orleans will get the New Orleans Saints at the San Francisco 49ers.

Nationally-televised games are as follows:

Today (Thanksgiving)

The Buffalo Bills at the Detroit Lions in the early game on CBS; The New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys on FOX in the afternoon; the New England Patriots at the Minnesota Vikings on NBC at night.

Sunday Night

The Green Bay Packers at the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC

Monday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers at the Indianapolis Colts on ESPN.