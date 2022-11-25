Bengals vs. Titans: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to take on the Tennessee Titans in Nashville this weekend. It is a familiar place to the Bengals as they knocked off the No. 1 seed Titans in that stadium last year on a last second field goal.

These teams same to be on the same trajectory as they were last season at this time. Cincinnati are competing with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North or at least a Wild Card spot. They look like they are heating up to end the season after a slow start, which is dangerous. The Titans are one of four teams sitting at (7-3) and — given they play in the AFC South that has proven that none of the other three teams prove much of a challenge to Tennessee — they could very well end up with that No. 1 seed again.

One thing that has been noteworthy has been quarterback Joe Burrow’s play without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase the last three games. He has been methodical moving the ball down the field when many assumed he would struggle. This offense in general has hummed their last two games after an abysmal performance against the Browns in prime time. The defense has also been incredible in the second half of games again. It is a nice formula that carried them to a Super Bowl run last season.

The main thing the Bengals defense will have to concern themselves with is Derrick Henry running the ball. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader famously took issue with so many pundits declaring Henry’s return doomed Cincinnati in the playoffs, and for the Bengals to win again, Reader will have to play just as well clogging up the middle of that offensive line.

Date/Time: Nov. 27th, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET

Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

Series Leader: The Titans lead the all-time series 40-34-1

Streak: The Bengals have won three of the last four meetings

Coaches vs. Opponent: Zac Taylor: (2-0). Mike Vrabel (0-2)

TV Channel: The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-byplay), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Paramount+, or use a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the low 50s with a 0% chance of precipitation, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 1.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.