Bengals vs. Titans Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase is questionable; Joe Mixon ruled out

The final injury report is out for the Cincinnati Bengals as they get set to face the Tennessee Titans.

For the Bengals, running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out as he recovers from a concussion suffered in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Samaje Perine will be the starter this week following his three-touchdown performance in Pittsburgh.

Fellow running back Chris Evans will play Sunday after missing last week with a knee issue.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is questionable with his hip injury, though he is expected to play Sunday. He got in three limited practices this week.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou, defensive back Daxton Hill and linebacker Joe Bachie are all questionable to play as well.

We will upload the Titans’ final report when it’s released later.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!