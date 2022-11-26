Bengals fans remain confident ahead of matchup with Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals have been quite the team to follow in 2022.

After a stunning run to a Super Bowl appearance last season, expectations were sky-high. Only for the team to start 0-2 out the gate and struggle to put together a string of impressive wins. After knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, it seems that the Bengals are gaining the confidence from their fans that they wanted to have in the team from the beginning of the season.

Cincinnati currently has 93% of fans confident in the direction of the team going into Week 12, which is the first time this team hasn’t let down fans after getting everyone back on board.

You can see the literal rollercoaster of emotions the fans have had this year with the Bengals. Tough losses to the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Steelers tanked confidence at various parts of the year. However, it seems like quarterback Joe Burrow is heating up as his offensive line is finally gelling.

The offensive unit has begun to catch up with the impressive defensive unit that has kept this team in most games where points would only come in the second half. They currently have a nice consistent formula that they can follow in order to win a cluster of games to ensure a playoff appearance.

Cincinnati will have plenty of chances to keep their faithful feeling good with games against the Ravens, Browns, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots left on the docket. Most of those names are teams of other AFC teams fighting for playoff spots as well. This team can make quite the statement to close the season out.