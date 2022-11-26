Ja’Marr Chase OUT vs. Titans, per report

Ja’Marr Chase will have to wait at least one more week to make his return.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cincinnati Bengals have ruled Chase out for their Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Next Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs is new the target for Chase’s return.

Ja’Marr Chase is OUT vs the #Titans, sources tell @theScore.



I’m told the #Bengals’ All-Pro WR had a good week of practice, but isn’t quite ready to return from a hairline hip fracture and torn labrum.



The hope is that Chase will play Week 13 vs the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/5gnktvpkFF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 26, 2022

Chase made his return to practice this week, but was limited for all three days. This came after Joe Burrow saying he expected Chase to make his return. The team listed Chase as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Since initially injuring his hip against the New Orleans Saints back in Week 6, Chase has been out for three games in four weeks, and tomorrow will be game No. 4.

Cincinnati opted not to place Chase on the Reserve/Injured list following Week 7 in hopes he could potentially return before the four-week minimum timeline. Despite his return to practicing at the four-week mark, he will be sidelined for at least one more game.

The Bengals will play the Titans without Chase and Joe Mixon, who remains in the concussion protocol.