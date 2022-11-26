 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ja’Marr Chase OUT vs. Titans, per report

Chase was questionable on the final injury report.

By John Sheeran
Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ja’Marr Chase will have to wait at least one more week to make his return.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cincinnati Bengals have ruled Chase out for their Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Next Sunday’s game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs is new the target for Chase’s return.

Chase made his return to practice this week, but was limited for all three days. This came after Joe Burrow saying he expected Chase to make his return. The team listed Chase as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Since initially injuring his hip against the New Orleans Saints back in Week 6, Chase has been out for three games in four weeks, and tomorrow will be game No. 4.

Cincinnati opted not to place Chase on the Reserve/Injured list following Week 7 in hopes he could potentially return before the four-week minimum timeline. Despite his return to practicing at the four-week mark, he will be sidelined for at least one more game.

The Bengals will play the Titans without Chase and Joe Mixon, who remains in the concussion protocol.

