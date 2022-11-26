Kwamie Lassiter and Drue Chrisman elevated to Bengals’ gameday roster vs. Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Saturday.

Chrisman and Lassiter are both classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster, they’ll automatically revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Following a solid regular-season debut last week, Chrisman figures to be Cincinnati’s primary punter again this week. With another good performance, Chrisman could be signed to the 53-man roster in the coming weeks and be named the primary punter indefinitely.

As for Lassiter, this is the rookie’s first call-up this season after a solid preseason had him in contention to make the Week 1 53-man roster. Look for him to be active Sunday with fellow wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase expected to be out due to his hip injury, despite returning to practice this week.