Cincy Jungle picks for Week 12 Sunday games and Bengals - Titans pregame thread

With the Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it’s put up or shut up time for NFL teams looking to make it into the 2022-23 playoff field.

With just seven weeks left of regular-season play, there are plenty of extremely close races for divisions and Wild Card spots that are separated by only a game or two. This is the part of the season where some teams will start to pull away in those races and gain some breathing room.

Who will gain some space, and who will be left behind?

The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders are both on the bubble for a Wild Card spot in the NFC (what a wild year). The Commanders have ridden a stingy defense and rushing attack to this point. They are just unfortunately in the NFC East where every team has seven or more wins.

The Falcons have surprisingly made it to this point. It is hard to point at anything they do great aside from sticking around in most games. That has led to them taking advantage of other team’s late mistakes. It will be interesting to see if Washington can sneak into the playoffs with the rest of the NFC East, or if Atlanta can step past them.

One of the more interesting games to watch may end up being the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Many expected this to be a potential Super Bowl match up, but the Rams have been anything but a contender this season.

The Rams will also be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, and instead, we will see Bryce Perkins who couldn’t be more different from Stafford. His athletic ability may end up helping this offense out that has been struggling at offensive line.

Still, Patrick Mahomes is the biggest factor here. The Rams will have to slow down this Kansas City offense, which has been on fire in recent games.

Here is who the staff went with this week. This is also today’s Cincinnati Bengals - Tennessee Titans pregame open thread, so come join the discussion!

And as always, Who Dey!!!