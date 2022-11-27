Bengals vs. Titans Inactives: Ja’Marr Chase officially out, Jeffery Simmons will play

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans have released their inactive players lists for today’s game.

Here are the players who won’t suit up for the Bengals:

WR Ja’Marr Chase

RB Joe Mixon

P Kevin Huber

DT Josh Tupou

OL D’Ante Smith

OL Jackson Carman

DE Jeff Gunter

Chase was reportedly declared out Saturday after being limited all week at practice. Zac Taylor told CBS reporter Evan Washburn before kickoff that the team will give Chase another week to see how he’s feeling.

Mixon didn’t practice at all as he remains in the concussion protocol. Tupou was listed as a full participant Friday, but he is also inactive. Huber will watch Drue Chrisman punt for the second straight week as a healthy scratch.

Dax Hill and Chris Evans will return after missing last week.

Here are the inactives for the Titans.

C Ben Jones

DL Denico Autry

K Randy Bullock

DL Larrell Murchison

DL Naquan Jones

LB Joe Schobert

CB Terrance Mitchell

Jones and Bullock were questionable on the injury report, while Autry was declared out on Friday. All three are regular starters for Tennessee.

Jeffery Simmons and Kristian Fulton, whom were each questionable, will be playing.