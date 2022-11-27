 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals vs. Titans first half

A playoff rematch in the Music City.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans are set to face off in Nashville, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat!

Can I get a Who Dey!?

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Everything to know for Week 12 at Nissan Stadium

View all 18 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...