 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals vs. Titans second half

Will Cincinnati produce more Music City magic?

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off half No. 2 vs. the Tennessee Titans, so come join the fun in our open thread!

Who Dey!!!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Everything to know for Week 12 at Nissan Stadium

View all 18 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...