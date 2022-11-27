 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News WHO DEY BABY!!!

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Bengals defeating Titans in Nashville, again

Another Music City thriller goes the Bengals’ way.

By PatrickJudis
/ new
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up to be that team you don’t want to see this time of year again. The Tennessee Titans had won seven of their last eight games and were looking for revenge after the Bengals eliminated them in Nashville during the NFL playoffs. That didn’t help them today.

Here are the twitter takeaways from this Sunday’s game:

Samaje Perine comes up big again

Cincinnati was without running back Joe Mixon due to a concussion. Perine had three touchdowns last week as a replacement, but he provided several sparks to the offense this week as well. He also scored the Bengals’ first touchdown on the day. He keeps proving why this coaching staff trusts him so much.

Perine ended the day with 93 yards and a touchdown on 13 touches.

Trent Irwin’s game changing play

Irwin has spent most of his time with the Bengals bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster. He has seen more playing time with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase out, and he has made some crucial plays. Last week he caught his first touchdown, and this week he made a diving sideline catch to covert a third-and-long when Cincinnati needed points.

His conversion allowed for Tee Higgins to make this play and give the Bengals a lead late.

Strange finish

The Bengals had just stalled out deep in the Titans’ territory. They added a field goal to give them a seven point lead, or so everyone thought at the time. A special teamer for Tennessee hit Cincinnati’s long snapper following the snap, which is a personal foul similar to running into the kicker or hitting a defenseless receiver.

This was a pretty anticlimactic way to win, but it sure did make up for how selective the refs seemed to be with their calls all day. It did make for one of the more interesting endings you’ll see as far as technicalities go.

Best tweets from Sunday’s win

It isn’t always easy to fit in some of the best tweets from the game to a certain category. I like to end this post with a catch all that either has some of the best memes/gifs, stats or just generally insightful. Hope you all enjoy and Who Dey!

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans: Everything to know for Week 12 at Nissan Stadium

View all 22 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...