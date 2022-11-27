Twitter reactions to Bengals defeating Titans in Nashville, again

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up to be that team you don’t want to see this time of year again. The Tennessee Titans had won seven of their last eight games and were looking for revenge after the Bengals eliminated them in Nashville during the NFL playoffs. That didn’t help them today.

Here are the twitter takeaways from this Sunday’s game:

Samaje Perine comes up big again

Cincinnati was without running back Joe Mixon due to a concussion. Perine had three touchdowns last week as a replacement, but he provided several sparks to the offense this week as well. He also scored the Bengals’ first touchdown on the day. He keeps proving why this coaching staff trusts him so much.

Samaje Perine is the Bengals most improved player.



In 2020 and 2021, even in moments where the Bengals really needed it (including when Mixon was out in 2020), he was never a focal point for the offense.



Today, he's showing a really well-rounded game in the run and pass. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 27, 2022

witnessing the rise of perine pic.twitter.com/9SzfepnjGE — Commissioner Yas (@commissioneryas) November 27, 2022

Even when Mixon returns Perine needs more carries. He’s been a difference maker the past two weeks — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) November 27, 2022

Perine ended the day with 93 yards and a touchdown on 13 touches.

Trent Irwin’s game changing play

Irwin has spent most of his time with the Bengals bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster. He has seen more playing time with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase out, and he has made some crucial plays. Last week he caught his first touchdown, and this week he made a diving sideline catch to covert a third-and-long when Cincinnati needed points.

Trenton Irwin on the back shoulder!



I think he's got it. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 27, 2022

Trenton Irwin out here reinforcing our @Bengals reputation for having the best receiving corps in the NFL! — Logi B 513 (@Logi513) November 27, 2022

WOW Trenton Irwin that is MASSIVE — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) November 27, 2022

His conversion allowed for Tee Higgins to make this play and give the Bengals a lead late.

TEE HIGGINS IS A NO. 1 WR pic.twitter.com/SU61bUd0cg — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) November 27, 2022

Strange finish

The Bengals had just stalled out deep in the Titans’ territory. They added a field goal to give them a seven point lead, or so everyone thought at the time. A special teamer for Tennessee hit Cincinnati’s long snapper following the snap, which is a personal foul similar to running into the kicker or hitting a defenseless receiver.

This was a pretty anticlimactic way to win, but it sure did make up for how selective the refs seemed to be with their calls all day. It did make for one of the more interesting endings you’ll see as far as technicalities go.

This is one of the best wins of the year for the #Bengals beating a Titans squad that's won seven of their past eight IN Tennessee w/o Mixon or Chase. Bengals have shown they can play shootout, finesse, and win those nasty battles where every yard earned was a victory. — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) November 27, 2022

Bengals win that game either way — Jack (@Cincinneumeyer) November 27, 2022

Titans shit themselves — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 27, 2022

Best tweets from Sunday’s win

It isn’t always easy to fit in some of the best tweets from the game to a certain category. I like to end this post with a catch all that either has some of the best memes/gifs, stats or just generally insightful. Hope you all enjoy and Who Dey!

Zac Taylor moves to 3-0 vs. Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/TN2KnYPmQo — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) November 27, 2022

No Chase. No Mixon. No problem! — Rebecca Toback (@Rebecca_Toback) November 27, 2022

Derrick Henry's rushing stats his last two games against the #Bengals:



37 carries, 100 yards. That's 2.7 yards per carry. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 27, 2022

"Can I have the last pumpkin pie, ice cream, whipped cream and an Oreo on top?"



Of course you can. The Bengals won! pic.twitter.com/29JQqe7NWW — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 27, 2022

A great day by the Frank Pollack-led offensive line.



One sack allowed.



A total of 108 rushing yards without the lead back.



They’re starting to gel at the right time. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) November 27, 2022

This Bengals depth is just outstanding. And you can't replace Chido Awuzie. But Cam Taylor-Britt is getting critical reps right now that will show up in December, if not the playoffs. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) November 27, 2022

Joe Burrow on his OL (just one sack allowed today): "I mean, they are playing as good as anybody in the league. Our run game has really taken off. Our protection was awesome today. I had so much time to try to find guys and try to take off and make plays with my legs." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 27, 2022

they held it down — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) November 27, 2022

